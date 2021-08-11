Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Photograph: Courtesy Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung turns Central building into a digital theatre stage

Experience the art of theatre on the streets!

https://media.timeout.com/images/105799760/image.jpg
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

With innovations in technology ever on the rise, art is no longer just paintings on a wall or sculptures on display. A new form of art presentation incorporating digital elements has been gaining popularity over the past few years, opening up a whole new world of artistic creations that use different technological approaches to produce artworks that are larger in scale, more creative, and over-the-top – in the best ways possible, of course.

Jumping on the bandwagon of digital art this summer, Samsung has turned the façade of Central’s Entertainment Building into a grand theatre stage, bringing Hongkongers a large-scale visual art showcase, Theatre on Street, with the brand’s Smart LED curved screen

Working in partnership with South Korean UX design firm d’strict, the showcase will present a one-minute rendition of Hong Kong Ballet’s acclaimed production Alice (in wonderland) – featuring a highlighted scene where Alice meets her Wonderland friend the White Rabbit in the garden – by capturing motions of the physical ballet performance with holographic technology.

The performance of Alice (in wonderland) will be played on the curved screen until the latter part of the year (exact date TBC), after which the brand will introduce more creative content to the 'theatre stage'. Whether you’re watching up close or from afar, the stunning immersive effects of the showcase will give its audience a visually impactful experience as though they are watching the show in a theatre – especially in the evening!

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in Hong Kong? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.