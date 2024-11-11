Savour exclusive dishes at over 50 restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau as Delicious USA returns

All-American food festival Delicious USA has returned for its sixth year running. Organised by the USDA Agricultural Trade Office, this annual gourmet food festival sees restaurants across Hong Kong and Macau spotlighting diverse food products such as meat, seafood, dairy, grains, fruits, and vegetables from all 50 states of the United States.

Photograph: Courtesy Delicious USA/Kennis Kwok

This year, Delicious USA has invited 43 restaurants in Hong Kong and eight in Macau to use high-quality and sustainable American produce to create time-limited dishes and menus. From November 11 to December 12, diners can sink their teeth into American classics like double cheeseburgers at Burger Joys or grilled striploin and roasted prime rib at Subtle Island.

Photograph: Courtesy Delicious USA/Kennis Kwok

The gourmet food festival also sees restaurants of various cuisines, such as Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Spanish, and more, using premium American ingredients to whip up international fare. Expect to enjoy tandoori salmon tikka or halibut truffle korma at Gaylord Indian Restaurant and Bar, teriyaki short ribs at Kyo Watami, various cocktails and indulgent pistachio Paris-Brest pastries at Arooma Cafe and Bar, and many more.

Photograph: Courtesy Delicious USA



Visit Delicious USA’s website for the complete list of participating restaurants and more details about the gourmet food festival.