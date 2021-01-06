Secret Theatre Projects returns with Redemption Room

The global immersive theatre project Secret Theatre is back with a fresh new concept – and they're going digital. Presenting the Redemption Room, this year's event will take participants on a thrilling journey where they will get to decide the fate of six disgraced celebrities as they compete and seek redemption for their societal crimes – but not without some thrilling twists thrown into the mix as an evil entity lurks in the dark.

Every night, the audience will get to vote and decide on how far to push the contestants’ fears, judge the proceedings, and one audience member will even be asked to compete with the celebrities! What’s more, you can speak with each of the contestants via email ahead of the show to get to know them a little better and learn about their journey.

The experience will go live across the world over Zoom featuring contestants from Hong Kong, London, Singapore, Mumbai, Sydney and New York. Various screen times for Hong Kong audiences will be available from February 25 to March, so be sure to check the ticketing page for dates and time slots. Tickets cost $155 per person. For the experience, it is highly suggested to turn off your lights, light a candle, and prepare for the unexpected. Should you have paranormal fears please prepare yourselves accordingly, we hear Ouija boards will be involved…

