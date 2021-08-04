Shake Shack launches first-ever dark meat chicken burger

Breast or thigh? Light or dark? There goes the great chicken debate. Chicken breast, the white meat with more protein and fewer calories and fat, is often used in burgers due to its shape and size. Plus, it has a milder taste so it goes well with most sauces or toppings. Chicken thighs, or brown meat, has a higher fat content and is, therefore, more moist, rich, and succulent when cooked. But which chicken cut do you want in a burger?

Popular fast-food chain Shake Shack has launched a new burger, debuting its first-ever dark meat item in Shake Shack history. The Dark Meat Hot Chick’n ($61) is the Hong Kong version of the already-popular Hot Chick’n burger, a crispy chicken breast sandwich, that is now available across all Hong Kong Shake Shack outlets until October.

The burger uses antibiotic-free chicken thigh which has been slow-cooked in buttermilk before it is dipped into batter, dredged through seasoned flour and fried until crisp and golden. The freshly fried chicken is then dusted with a hot pepper blend for that spicy kick and topped with Louisiana hot sauce slaw, pickles, and served sandwiched between a potato bun. Hotheads can order their burgers extra spicy!

If you don't fancy waiting around at Shake Shack, you can actually order your burger online at order.shakeshack.com.hk before picking it up at any of the six Shake Shack locations in Hong Kong.