Shake Shack opens first ever location on Lantau Island

New York's burger super chain Shake Shack has opened up six locations across the city since it first landed in Hong Kong in 2018. And now, the cult-favourite is set to open its seventh location and the first-ever venue on Lantau Island at Citygate Outlets in Tung Chung.

Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack Rendering of Shake Shack Citygate, Tung Chung

The new space, designed with an interior colour palette that reflects the Tung Chung's surrounding nature, will take up a modest 3,921sq ft of space with both indoor and outdoor seating. The new venue will also welcome guests to bring along their fur babies. In anticipation of the grand opening, Shake Shack has joined forces with local artist Bo Law to create a bold and colourful #Shackventure hoarding board artwork inspired by the childhood classic Flying Chess board game. Referencing on the game's chess pieces – which features airplane motifs – Law reimagines the district of Tung Chung as a whimsical aviation hub that's filled with diverse culture, in hopes to evoke memories of travel for Hongkongers who have been landbound.

Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack Citygate Local artist Bo Law in front of his artwork, Tung Chung Flying Chess

To top off the excitement, Shake Shack is offering a chance for burger fans to win a free meal at the new Lantau joint! All you have to do is follow @ShakeShackHongKong on Instagram or Facebook, and share a photo of yourself and the artwork using #Shackventure in the caption. The 10 most creative photos will be able to skip the line and get their hands on a complimentary meal for two at the new Citygate Shack when it opens in May (exact date TBC). Good luck and get snapping!

Shake Shack Citygate

Unit G20, G/F, Citygate Outlets, 20 Tat Tung Road, Tung Chung

Do you still feel the same about our city even when things are looking a bit grim? Take the Time Out Index survey, and let us know what you think about life in HK now.

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news.