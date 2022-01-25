Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
shun sum yuen farm
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Shun Sum Yuen Farm turns into a mini Japan with themed installations

Cameras at the ready!

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

Thanks to its beautiful sunflower fields, Shun Sum Yuen Farm in Yuen Long has turned into an Instagram hotspot in recent years. This CNY, the local farm is bringing a slice of Japan to Hong Kong with a series of themed installations that will definitely scratch your travel itch.

shun sum yuen farm, yuen long
Photograph: Joshua Lin

From a dreamy wisteria tunnel to a greenhouse lined with wagasa (Japanese umbrella) and a giant red torii (traditional Japanese gate), the whole place is filled with photo opts! 

shun sum yuen farm, yuen long
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Apart from getting snap happy, don't forget to pick up some gladiolus and lilies flowers in time for CNY. The flowers are imported from France and the Netherlands and are meticulously cared for by the farm owner himself, so rest assured you'll bring home the freshest of flowers!

shun sum yuen farm, yuen long
Photograph: Joshua Lin

If you do plan on visiting, note that there are no parking spaces available, but there is plenty of public transport that can get you to the farm. If you're going from Yuen Long, take bus 76K (KMB), red minibus route 17, or green minibus route 75 and 76. The farm opens from 8am to 6pm; entrance fee is $50 per person.

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.