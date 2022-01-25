Shun Sum Yuen Farm turns into a mini Japan with themed installations

Thanks to its beautiful sunflower fields, Shun Sum Yuen Farm in Yuen Long has turned into an Instagram hotspot in recent years. This CNY, the local farm is bringing a slice of Japan to Hong Kong with a series of themed installations that will definitely scratch your travel itch.

Photograph: Joshua Lin

From a dreamy wisteria tunnel to a greenhouse lined with wagasa (Japanese umbrella) and a giant red torii (traditional Japanese gate), the whole place is filled with photo opts!

Photograph: Joshua Lin

Apart from getting snap happy, don't forget to pick up some gladiolus and lilies flowers in time for CNY. The flowers are imported from France and the Netherlands and are meticulously cared for by the farm owner himself, so rest assured you'll bring home the freshest of flowers!

Photograph: Joshua Lin

If you do plan on visiting, note that there are no parking spaces available, but there is plenty of public transport that can get you to the farm. If you're going from Yuen Long, take bus 76K (KMB), red minibus route 17, or green minibus route 75 and 76. The farm opens from 8am to 6pm; entrance fee is $50 per person.

