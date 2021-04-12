Spoonful by NOSH is the new guilt-free food delivery concept made to tackle takeaway fatigue

Ordering in just got a whole lot more convenient, comforting, and affordable. Time Out readers can enjoy 50% off on their first order!

Leading meal plan company NOSH has recently launched its sister brand, Spoonful by NOSH, which offers guilt-free comfort food for delivery. The concept, a one-stop virtual cafeteria and kitchen that designs and cooks meals daily, is all about making smart, healthy, and convenient food choices easier, as well as offering more flexibility and variety than ever before via their app. Dishes on offer come with transparent nutrition and ingredient information, so you can take a break from all that strict calorie counting and enjoy new, and ultimately tasty, comfort foods from their ever-changing menu.

Japanese teriyaki roast salmon with stir-fried udon

Stock up your fridge with ready-to-reheat meals inspired by a whole host of different cuisines and cooking styles from around the world. Think flavourful Thai BBQ pork neck and rice topped with a fried egg; spicy Goan fish curry served with pita bread for dipping; Japanese teriyaki roast salmon with stir-fried udon; Sichuan eggplant stir-fry with jasmine rice and Chinese kai lan; Peruvian style rotisserie chicken with chimichurri, sweet potatoes, corn, and much more. There are even snacks to keep you going through the day, including hummus with toasted pita; chocolate and banana chia pudding; and coco-honey cashew bites.

Goan fish curry served with pita bread

Whether you order a single meal, or want to plan a customised menu for up to three weeks in advance, do it all with ease thanks to Spoonful’s ‘menu preview’ and ‘order ahead’ system. You’ll quit opening the fridge and hoping there’s something new on those shelves in no time. Plus, with Spoonful taking on the whole supply chain – from sourcing ingredients to delivering meals to your door – you cut out the middleman and can now enjoy restaurant-quality food without the restaurant price tag. Excellent value meals range from as little as $65 to $115, with free delivery on orders $200 or above per day.

Try Spoonful by NOSH today and enjoy 50% off your first order. Use Time Out's exclusive promo code TIMEOUT50 at the checkout by April 30 to redeem the offer.

Simply download the Spoonful by NOSH app (on iOS and Android) or visit Spoonfulmeals.com and select from over 200 guilt-free comfort food recipes today.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Spoonful by NOSH