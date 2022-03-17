Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hong Kong Tramways Very Peri Pantone
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Tramways

Take a ride on the world's first official 'Very Peri' Tram

The Ding Ding gets another makeover

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by
Dara Chau
Advertising

Following the successful collaboration of the ‘HK Tram Green’ in 2021 to commemorate the 117th anniversary of the tram, Hong Kong Tramways has once again teamed up with Pantone to bring the world’s first ‘Very Peri’ Tram inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year. 

Hong Kong Tramways Very Peri Pantone
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Tramways

Affectionately known as the ‘Ding Ding’, named after the electric street car’s distinctive bell sound, Hong Kong Island’s frequented tram embraces the selected colour to signify “a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic attitude that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression”, which is synonymous with HK Tramways’ mission to bring about innovation and vibrancy to the city. 

Hong Kong Tramways Very Peri Pantone
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Tramways

The 'Very Peri' Tram (#30) will make its way around our little island from March onwards to send a warm and positive message for Hongkongers to stay hopeful during these trying times. And if you’re lucky, you might even catch last year’s HK Tram Green and the new Very Peri colour coming across each other on the rails!

Do you still feel the same about our city even when things are looking a bit grim? Take the Time Out Index survey and let us know what you think about life in HK now. 

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.