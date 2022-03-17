Take a ride on the world's first official 'Very Peri' Tram

Following the successful collaboration of the ‘HK Tram Green’ in 2021 to commemorate the 117th anniversary of the tram, Hong Kong Tramways has once again teamed up with Pantone to bring the world’s first ‘Very Peri’ Tram inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year.

Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Tramways

Affectionately known as the ‘Ding Ding’, named after the electric street car’s distinctive bell sound, Hong Kong Island’s frequented tram embraces the selected colour to signify “a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic attitude that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression”, which is synonymous with HK Tramways’ mission to bring about innovation and vibrancy to the city.

Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Tramways

The 'Very Peri' Tram (#30) will make its way around our little island from March onwards to send a warm and positive message for Hongkongers to stay hopeful during these trying times. And if you’re lucky, you might even catch last year’s HK Tram Green and the new Very Peri colour coming across each other on the rails!

