Tech-enabled Flash Coffee makes its Hong Kong debut in Sheung Wan

Hong Kong's love for coffee runs deep, causing a constant wave of new cafes and coffee shops to open up everywhere you turn in this caffeine-addicted city that we live in. So, do we really need more? Well, Flash Coffee thinks you do. The tech-enabled coffee chain launched in Jakarta in January 2020 before rapidly expanding in Indonesia, and then in Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and now Hong Kong. In fact, the brand aim to hit Japan and South Korea by the end of this year, followed by Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines in 2022.

In Hong Kong, Flash Coffee has opened its doors at the Golden Centre in Sheung Wan, but we've already seen Flash Coffee put up boarding for spots in Causeway Bay (Causeway Bay Plaza, Lockhart Road), Wan Chai (136 Queen's Road East) and Mong Kok (Tat Lee Commercial Building, 41-43 Dundas Street).

The brand promises top-quality premium roasts curated by global barista champions that you can grab and go for convenience. The Flash part, we're guessing, is all about the technology that drives the experience. In other words, you can download a Flash Coffee mobile app that allows you to order, pay and customise your coffee online before you collect it in-store or have it delivered. They also have a digitalised loyalty programme on the app with games and challenges for personalised rewards.

Flash Coffee uses 100 percent Arabica coffee beans that are lightly roasted to retain most of its natural aroma and flavour, and a premium latte is on the menu for an easy-going $25 while an Americano goes for $21, which is about half the price of what you would find at other "quality" coffee shops in Hong Kong.

The brand has created some Hong Kong-exclusive flavours inspired by cha chaan tengs. There's a peanut butter condensed milk latte ($36), black sesame latte ($30), red bean iced latte ($36), Ovaltine latte ($36), Flash yuen yeung ($36), and Oatly yuen yeung ($41). You can also order a snack to go with your coffee including an apple turnover pastry, croissants, and cinnamon swirls, as well as non-coffee options including matcha lattes, ice teas and more.

The new coffee shop is offering a special discount on the app to enjoy $25 off any purchase over $50 on the mobile app during the first 30 days of registration.

Flash Coffee is located at Shop 5, G/F Golden Centre, 188 Des Voeux Road, Sheung Wan.