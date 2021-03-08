Hong KongChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Cup Noodles Museum Hong Kong Nissin Foods Company Limited
Photograph: Courtesy Nissin Foods Company Limited

The famous Cup Noodles Museum from Japan is coming to Hong Kong

Making all your noods-filled dreams come true

By
Jenny Leung
Advertising

You've read that right, folks. Japanese ramen brand Nissin is bringing their famous Cup Noodles Museum to Hong Kong! Set to open at China Hong Kong City in Tsim Sha Tsui, the museum will give Hongkongers a chance to 'travel' to Japan on one of the most creative, unique, and interactive journeys. 

Offering a different experience from the original museum in Osaka, Japan, the Hong Kong venue will take up a 10,000sq ft space featuring three newly created Insta-worthy spots, the debut of a global-exclusive workshop and two popular workshops from the museum in Japan. 

Among the three interactive workshops, the new 'My Granola Factory' (榖物麥片工作坊) workshop will allow visitors to learn about the origin and process of creating new products, while the two classic workshops – 'My Cup Noodle Factory' (我的合味道工作坊) and 'Demae Iccho Factory' (出前一丁工作坊) – will allow visitors to personally design their own cup noodle from the ingredients used to its packaging, but not without getting to know some fun and interesting facts about the brand first, of course. More details about the museum's opening date and ticket info will soon be announced, so keep your eyes peeled on our site for future announcements!

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox,

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.