The famous Cup Noodles Museum from Japan is coming to Hong Kong

You've read that right, folks. Japanese ramen brand Nissin is bringing their famous Cup Noodles Museum to Hong Kong! Set to open at China Hong Kong City in Tsim Sha Tsui, the museum will give Hongkongers a chance to 'travel' to Japan on one of the most creative, unique, and interactive journeys.

Offering a different experience from the original museum in Osaka, Japan, the Hong Kong venue will take up a 10,000sq ft space featuring three newly created Insta-worthy spots, the debut of a global-exclusive workshop and two popular workshops from the museum in Japan.

Among the three interactive workshops, the new 'My Granola Factory' (榖物麥片工作坊) workshop will allow visitors to learn about the origin and process of creating new products, while the two classic workshops – 'My Cup Noodle Factory' (我的合味道工作坊) and 'Demae Iccho Factory' (出前一丁工作坊) – will allow visitors to personally design their own cup noodle from the ingredients used to its packaging, but not without getting to know some fun and interesting facts about the brand first, of course. More details about the museum's opening date and ticket info will soon be announced, so keep your eyes peeled on our site for future announcements!

