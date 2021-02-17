The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park reopens to the public on Feb 18

Updated

Developed specifically with social distancing in mind, The Grounds returns Feb 18 with an entertainment programme from now until Easter. Tickets and a schedule of events will be released today at noon. The Grounds will also be rescheduling all events sold before Christmas from Feb 24 onwards.

Located at the Hong Kong Observation Wheel and AIA Vitality Park, The Grounds is the city’s first socially distanced entertainment concept, designed for the new normal.





The setup

Hongkongers can enjoy some of the city's best events, happenings, and local entertainment in a safe and responsible setting. The Grounds has one hundred socially distanced private pods – each can be arranged to seat up to four persons. The space features a giant LED screen along with state-of-the-art sound system, and offers a range of activities and interactive programming, including live music performances, wellness activities, stand-up comedy, film screenings, and family-friendly games.

Along with culinary offerings from some of Hong Kong’s favourite restaurants, the official wine partner, Penfolds Max’s, is on deck to provide its signature red and white wine to go with the entertainment.



What’s on Show

A variety of entertainment every day and night will include classic seasonal movies, live sports events such as the upcoming Rugby matches, children’s entertainment and wellness activities. Food and beverage can be ordered and delivered directly to your private pod – where you can relax on deck chairs and enjoy yourself with Hong Kong’s iconic Skyline as your backdrop. With lots of surprises in store, the upcoming entertainment program gets released a week in advance, every week.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with The Grounds