The Pizza Project celebrates its first birthday with a pineapple pizza

The Pizza Project, which opened one year ago on Peel Street in Central before opening its second outlet in Wan Chai's Star Street several months later, is celebrating its first birthday on Saturday, January 23. On the day, the popular pizzeria will kick off with a brand new weekend brunch that features four courses of great Italian classics for the easy price of $185 per person. But that's not all, The Pizza Project is also dropping an exclusive pizza with the controversial topping of pineapple.

The new pizza will be topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and whole rings of juicy pineapple. While some love the flavour contrast of sweet pineapple and savoury pizza, some consider the combo an abomination and crime against humanity (talk about dramatic!). Whatever your preference, you can love it or hate it at The Pizza Project for a limited time on January 23 and 24 only at the Peel Street location.

Back to the new brunch, the menu will offer a choice of three starters including an updated burrata dish, which now comes with courgettes and pine nuts; a new beef carpaccio dish with radicchio and soft goat’s cheese; and cold cuts featuring Coppa, a traditional marbled Corsican pork salume, served with truffle pecorino cheese. Next, a choice of insalate, or salad, will offer items to balance the meal such as caesar salad with shaved parmesan flakes, rocket salad with parma ham and beetroot balsamic dressing, and the signature Project Salad with red onions, spicy jalapeno and honey mustard.

Five pizza options will offer a variety of flavours including the breakfast carbonara (pancetta, quail eggs, maple syrup); truffle mortadella (mascarpone, truffle paste, fior di latte); the punchy nduja (spicy salami, smoked scamorza), parma (parma ham, artichokes, stracciatella cheese); and, of course, the crowd-pleasing classic Margherita (DOP mozzarella, basil). It's all sweetly topped off with a choice of dessert: pizza Nutella, pici tiramisu, or a classic espresso.

The question is, will we see you there for pineapple pizza?