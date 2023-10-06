The Stallery becomes the first gallery in Hong Kong to offer accessibility to colour-blind visitors

We love when organisations focus on accessibility and equity for those in need. In a pioneering move for our city, The Stallery has now become the first art gallery in Hong Kong to provide EnChroma glasses for colour-blind visitors – joining over 100 other museums and galleries around the world which are also providing the same service, such as The Centre Pompidou, Van Gogh Museum, and the Gallerie d’Italia.

EnChroma glasses, which are designed to enhance colour perception, will allow colour-blind individuals to perceive artwork in a way that they may never have been able to before. After all, why should colour-blind people be unable to enjoy art like everyone else? These glasses will be permanently available for public use through The Stallery’s EnChroma Colour Accessibility Program.

People with normal colour vision can perceive over one million shades and hues, while colour-blind people can only see around 10 percent of them. 350 million people worldwide are colour-blind, with a one in 12 ratio for men and one in 200 ratio for women. Founder of The Stallery, Ernest Chang – who is himself a colour-blind artist – shared how working with colours can prove difficult, and how he often needs his assistant’s help to differentiate colours and confirm if the tones match across digital representations and final prints.

The gallery will also take things further with an upcoming exhibition featuring artwork exclusively created by colour-blind artists in January 2024. Watch Chang and two other colour-blind participants view artworks while wearing EnChroma for the first time below: