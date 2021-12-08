Three Hong Kong bars make it on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 list

[title]
The World’s 50 Best Bars have just announced this year's winners in London on Tuesday, December 7. Making the list this year are three prominent bars from Hong Kong, including Jay Khan’s Coa – which is currently the Best Bar in Asia – taking number 7 on the list; Rosewood Hong Kong’s DarkSide, and the winner of Bar of the Year for Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2021, makes a new entry at number 49; while Antonio Lai’s Quinary reenters the ranking at number 50.
Nabbing the title of the World's Best Bar this year is London's Connaught Bar, the reigning champ from last year and also the winner of Best Bar in Europe. Other countries around Asia such as Shanghai, Japan, and South Korea have all claimed several spots on the list, while Singapore has the most (more than any city in the world) with six bars on the list. And, for the first time since 2012, India returns on the list with Sidecar in New Delhi, ranking in at number 47.
Here's the full list of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2020:
- Connaught Bar (Best Bar in Europe) - London, UK
- Tayēr + Elementary - London, UK
- Paradiso - Barcelona, Spain
- The Clumsies - Athens, Greece
- Florería Atlántico (Best Bar in South America) - Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Licorería Limantour (Best Bar in North America) - Mexico City, Mexico
- Coa (Best Bar in Asia), Hong Kong
- El Copitas - St Petersburg, Russia
- Jigger & Pony - Singapore
- Katana Kitten - New York, USA
- Two Schmucks - Barcelona, Spain
- Hanky Panky (Highest New Entry) - Mexico City, Mexico
- Insider Bar (Best New Opening & New Entry) - Moscow, Russia
- Baba au Rum - Athens, Greece
- Manhattan - Singapore
- Atlas - Singapore
- Zuma (Best Bra in the Middle East and Africa) - Dubai, UAE
- The SG Club - Tokyo, Japan
- Drink Kong - Rome, Italy
- 1930 - Milan, Italy
- Presidente (Highest Climber) - Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Maybe Sammy (Best Bar in Australasia) - Sydney, Australia
- Cantina OK! - Sydney, Australia
- Salmon Guru (Art of Hospitality) - Madrid, Spain
- Handshake Speakeasy (New Entry) - Mexico City, Mexico
- No Sleep Club (New Entry) - Singapore
- Camparino in Galleria (New Entry) - Milan, Italy
- Café La Trova (New Entry) - Miami, USA
- Little Red Door - Paris, France
- Dante - New York, USA
- Kwānt - London, UK
- Bar Benfiddich - Tokyo, Japan
- Tres Monos (New Entry) - Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Attaboy (Legend of the List) - New York, USA
- Lucy’s Flower Shop (New Entry) - Stockholm, Sweden
- MO Bar (New Entry) - Singapore
- Sips (New Entry) - Barcelona, Spain
- Baltra Bar (New Entry) - Mexico City, Mexico
- Sober Company - Shanghai, China
- Tjoget - Stockholm, Sweden
- Epic (New Entry) - Shanghai, China
- Charles H - Seoul, South Korea
- Tippling Club (Re-entry) - Singapore
- Above Board (New Entry) - Melbourne, Australia
- Galaxy Bar (New Entry) - Dubai, UAE
- Re (Sustainable Bar & New Entry) - Sydney, Australia
- Sidecar (New Entry) - New Delhi, India
- Union Trading Company (New Entry) - Shanghai, China
- DarkSide (New Entry) - Hong Kong
- Quinary (Re-entry) - Hong Kong