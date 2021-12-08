Hong Kong
DarkSide
Photograph: Courtesy DarkSide

Three Hong Kong bars make it on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 list

Coa rises to number 7, DarkSide slips in as a new entry, and Quinary is back on the list!

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by
Dara Chau
The World’s 50 Best Bars have just announced this year's winners in London on Tuesday, December 7. Making the list this year are three prominent bars from Hong Kong, including Jay Khan’s Coa – which is currently the Best Bar in Asia – taking number 7 on the list; Rosewood Hong Kong’s DarkSide, and the winner of Bar of the Year for Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2021, makes a new entry at number 49; while Antonio Lai’s Quinary reenters the ranking at number 50.

Nabbing the title of the World's Best Bar this year is London's Connaught Bar, the reigning champ from last year and also the winner of Best Bar in Europe. Other countries around Asia such as Shanghai, Japan, and South Korea have all claimed several spots on the list, while Singapore has the most (more than any city in the world) with six bars on the list. And, for the first time since 2012, India returns on the list with Sidecar in New Delhi, ranking in at number 47. 

 Here's the full list of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2020:

  1. Connaught Bar (Best Bar in Europe) - London, UK
  2. Tayēr + Elementary - London, UK
  3. Paradiso - Barcelona, Spain 
  4. The Clumsies - Athens, Greece 
  5. Florería Atlántico (Best Bar in South America) - Buenos Aires, Argentina 
  6. Licorería Limantour (Best Bar in North America) - Mexico City, Mexico 
  7. Coa (Best Bar in Asia), Hong Kong 
  8. El Copitas - St Petersburg, Russia
  9. Jigger & Pony - Singapore 
  10. Katana Kitten - New York, USA
  11. Two Schmucks - Barcelona, Spain 
  12. Hanky Panky (Highest New Entry) - Mexico City, Mexico 
  13. Insider Bar (Best New Opening & New Entry) - Moscow, Russia
  14. Baba au Rum - Athens, Greece 
  15. Manhattan - Singapore 
  16. Atlas - Singapore 
  17. Zuma (Best Bra in the Middle East and Africa) - Dubai, UAE 
  18. The SG Club - Tokyo, Japan 
  19. Drink Kong - Rome, Italy
  20. 1930 - Milan, Italy 
  21. Presidente (Highest Climber) - Buenos Aires, Argentina 
  22. Maybe Sammy (Best Bar in Australasia) - Sydney, Australia 
  23. Cantina OK! - Sydney, Australia 
  24. Salmon Guru (Art of Hospitality) - Madrid, Spain 
  25. Handshake Speakeasy (New Entry) - Mexico City, Mexico 
  26. No Sleep Club (New Entry) - Singapore 
  27. Camparino in Galleria (New Entry) - Milan, Italy 
  28. Café La Trova (New Entry) - Miami, USA 
  29. Little Red Door - Paris, France 
  30. Dante - New York, USA 
  31. Kwānt - London, UK
  32. Bar Benfiddich - Tokyo, Japan
  33. Tres Monos (New Entry) - Buenos Aires, Argentina 
  34. Attaboy (Legend of the List) - New York, USA
  35. Lucy’s Flower Shop (New Entry) - Stockholm, Sweden 
  36. MO Bar (New Entry) - Singapore 
  37. Sips (New Entry) - Barcelona, Spain 
  38. Baltra Bar (New Entry) - Mexico City, Mexico 
  39. Sober Company - Shanghai, China 
  40. Tjoget - Stockholm, Sweden
  41. Epic (New Entry) - Shanghai, China 
  42. Charles H - Seoul, South Korea 
  43. Tippling Club (Re-entry) - Singapore 
  44. Above Board (New Entry) - Melbourne, Australia 
  45. Galaxy Bar (New Entry) - Dubai, UAE 
  46. Re (Sustainable Bar & New Entry) - Sydney, Australia 
  47. Sidecar (New Entry) - New Delhi, India 
  48. Union Trading Company (New Entry) - Shanghai, China 
  49. DarkSide (New Entry) - Hong Kong 
  50. Quinary (Re-entry) - Hong Kong

