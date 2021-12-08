Three Hong Kong bars make it on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 list

Coa rises to number 7, DarkSide slips in as a new entry, and Quinary is back on the list!

The World’s 50 Best Bars have just announced this year's winners in London on Tuesday, December 7. Making the list this year are three prominent bars from Hong Kong, including Jay Khan’s Coa – which is currently the Best Bar in Asia – taking number 7 on the list; Rosewood Hong Kong’s DarkSide, and the winner of Bar of the Year for Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2021, makes a new entry at number 49; while Antonio Lai’s Quinary reenters the ranking at number 50.

Nabbing the title of the World's Best Bar this year is London's Connaught Bar, the reigning champ from last year and also the winner of Best Bar in Europe. Other countries around Asia such as Shanghai, Japan, and South Korea have all claimed several spots on the list, while Singapore has the most (more than any city in the world) with six bars on the list. And, for the first time since 2012, India returns on the list with Sidecar in New Delhi, ranking in at number 47.

Here's the full list of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2020: