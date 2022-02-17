Travelling to Macau? Here’s the latest on the entry restrictions

Travels to our neighbouring SAR have been restricted (or at least very discouraged) with the current 21-day quarantine requirement upon entering Macau. But there’s still a glimmer of hope for those looking to cross the waters into the shiny gaming mecca starting from February 21, 2022.

Macau authorities have recently announced their new entry requirements for travellers coming from Hong Kong. Hong Kong residents can enter the territory provided that they have not travelled outside of mainland China within 14 days of arrival. Foreign nationals in Hong Kong with residence permits are allowed entry if they have not ventured out of Hong Kong in the last 21 days.

Hongkongers entering Macau will be required to take a Covid-19 RT-PCR test and wait for negative results to return before granted entry. Travellers who test negative will then be transported for their 14-day quarantine in their designated hotels (and present booking confirmation issued by the Medical Observation Hotel) for medical observation. Hongkongers whose test returns positive will be isolated.

Other requirements for entry include documentation for the initial full course of Covid-19 vaccination taken at least 14 days prior to arrival, with the last vaccine taken within seven months of travel. For those who are deemed unfit for vaccination, a certificate must be presented for proof.

Currently, Macau allows for bookings at Optional Hotels (Regency Art Hotel and Grand Coloane Resort), Designated Hotel (Pousada Mariana Infante Hotel) and Special Medical Observation Hotel (Treasure Hotel).

For more information and the latest on Covid-19 restrictions in Macau, visit ssm.gov.mo. If you need recommendations and inspirations for you next Macau trip, check out our guide to the best spots to hit up in Macao.

