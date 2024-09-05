Typhoon Yagi Hong Kong: The Observatory issues T8 signal tonight

As Typhoon Yagi makes its way towards the city, Hongkongers are gearing up for what could be a challenging evening ahead. At the time of writing, the mature storm is about 300 kilometres southwest of the city and is expected to maintain super typhoon intensity – meaning strong winds and heavy rain are on their way.

Weather today in Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Observatory will be issuing the Gale or Storm Signal No. 8 at 6.20 pm this evening. Today’s weather has been quite unsettled, with fresh to strong east-to-northeasterly winds whipping through the territory. The sky is mainly overcast, with scattered squally showers and thunderstorms likely to intensify later this evening.

Hong Kong weather tomorrow

Looking ahead to tomorrow, conditions are expected to worsen significantly. Gale force winds will continue, bringing heavy squally showers throughout the day. The Observatory warns that the sea will be very rough, with dangerous swells. Residents are strongly advised to stay away from the shoreline and to avoid water-related activities, as conditions could become hazardous very quickly.

Hong Kong weather forecast for the week

As Typhoon Yagi moves past Hong Kong, the dreary weather is likely to linger. While winds are expected to gradually ease, the unsettled conditions will continue into Saturday. Showers should start to taper off in the following days, and by early next week, we can expect a more stable weather pattern as Yagi weakens and departs.

Typhoon 8 public transport arrangements

The MTR will continue normal operations with plans to increase train frequency to accommodate travellers if necessary. As the storm approaches, services will be dialled back, especially for outdoor sections of the MTR and light rail. For the latest updates on bus services and other public transport, it is advised to check their respective websites or social media platforms.

Typhoon 8 school arrangements

In terms of school operations, all kindergartens, primary, secondary, and special schools will be closed under the T8 signal. Employers are encouraged to be flexible with their employees, accommodating their needs during the severe weather conditions. Be sure to stay updated through government announcements regarding work and school arrangements as the situation evolves.

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.