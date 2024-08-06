Ultra Hong Kong 2024: Tickets, lineup, stages, and everything you need to know

Shirts off, flags up, and get ready for the ultimate party this September. After teasing us with three instalments of Road to Ultra Hong Kong over the years, now it's finally time for the real deal – Ultra Hong Kong. Hosted in the Central Harbourfront Event Space for the first time with Heineken as the exclusive title sponsor, and supported by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Ultra Hong Kong will no doubt be one epic EDM bash to remember. Read on as we give you the lowdown on everything from date and tickets to lineup acts and more.

When and where is Ultra Hong Kong 2024 happening?

Ultra Hong Kong 2024 will be held on September 14 (Saturday) at the Central Harbourfront Event Space, where partygoers will get to dance the night away by the waterfront and beautiful skyline.

Tickets for Ultra Hong Kong 2024

Tier one tickets have already sold out, but you can still secure your spot with tier 2 tickets priced at $1,338 for general admission, and $1,828 for premium general admission. Tickets are going quick, so act fast and snatch up yours now through the official Ultra Hong Kong website.

Photograph: Courtesy Ultra Hong Kong

Headliners and lineup at Ultra Hong Kong 2024

Check out the lineup of globally renowned electronic artists across two different stages for the upcoming festival:

Main Stage headliners

- Grammy-nominated Marshmello

- Multi-platinum Swedish sensation Alesso

- Global party starter Steve Aoki

Resistance Stage headliners

- British multi-million streaming artist Hot Since 82

- Melodic techno savant Massano

- Viral Ukrainian sensation Miss Monique

The festival will also feature an additional performance by the viral sensation Disco Lines.

Photograph: Courtesy Ultra Hong Kong

What to expect at Ultra Hong Kong 2024

Ultra Hong Kong 2024 will feature two massive stages with stunning visual and laser displays.

The Main Stage will be a true showstopper, with a grand design featuring the iconic Ultra 'U' logo looming overhead. Composed of 23 large trapezoids and triangles, the stage's LED-studded panels will make for a dazzling backdrop as renowned DJs spin out their stadium-shaking tunes from the pyramid-shaped DJ booth in the centre.

Over at the Resistance Stage, folks are in for an unparalleled auditory experience. This stage will serve as a hub for the thumping sounds of Ultra's esteemed underground house and techno brand, with precision-mounted LED walls generating an immersive atmosphere through the interplay of light and shadow.

Be sure to keep your eyes on our page for more updates coming soon! Visit the official Ultra Hong Kong website or follow their social media channels on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for the latest info.