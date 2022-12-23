Usher in a brand new year of good fortune at Shatin Racecourse

Looking for an exciting way to start the new year? Look no further than the Lucky Start January 1 Race Meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse. This sensational event promises a day full of thrilling horse racing, live music performances, interactive games with prizes to be won and delicious food around the racecourse. Gather your closest friends to “capture your luck” that’ll last you throughout 2023, making it your luckiest year yet.

Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Jockey Club

Ring in the new year up on your feet as you groove to the live musical performances at the racecourse. You can also participate in a variety of games to win attractive prizes. Join in the fun of the Horseshoe Hunt Game, where you have to capture your luck by looking for lucky horseshoes around the racecourse. The first 1500 lucky individuals to collect the full set of horseshoes stand a chance to win a smartwatch. There are plenty of other opportunities to win – test your knowledge with the Racing Quiz to take home amazing prizes.

Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Jockey Club

Experience the thrill of being a jockey for a day through the immersive VR eSports facilities at Backstage. This state-of-the-art facility lets you try your hand at the various training stations and also tests all the essential skills needed to become an ace jockey.

Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Jockey Club

Alongside these fun-filled activities, the Sha Tin Racecourse has different signature restaurants and hotspots available for booking. Explore Hay Market, where you can fuel up on an enticing array of international cuisines and the head to the interactive racing space Digital Zone.

And of course, the electrifying atmosphere of live horse racing fills the entire space as jockeys compete for the races. Enjoy the live racing thrill where the $100M mega prize awaits for those looking to test their luck in 2023. But whether you’re experiencing the race-first hand among enthusiastic horse racing fans or just casually observing from the distance, you’re sure to have an incredible time at the racetracks.



Don't miss your chance to start the new year with a bang. Book your tickets online or walk-in to join the fun at the Lucky Start January 1 Race Meeting.