Vista - Aqua Restaurant Group’s new Italian restaurant

It has been a busy year for Aqua Restaurant Group, proprietor of Aqua and Hutong, after reopening their establishments in different venues in TST, and opening Cantina, their new restaurant in Tai Kwun. Before the year ends, the group is adding yet another venue to their roster of excellent F&B experiences. Taking over the two-storey penthouse spot (previously Aqua) of One Peking in Tsim Sha Tsui is the new Italian restaurant Vista. The place is perfect for drinking and dining amidst the stunning backdrop of glittering panoramic views of Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Island.

Photograph: Courtesy Vista BBQ pulled pork maritozzo sandwich

Helmed by executive chef Andrea Mura, the restaurant presents hearty Italian cooking with a contemporary style. Guests can indulge in appetisers of crispy-thin pizza and cicchetti to handcrafted pasta and platters of grilled seafood with mouthwatering spreads of lobster, calamari, prawns, octopus and scallops. Standout dishes include chef’s BBQ pulled pork maritozzi sandwiches with crispy crackling and risotto with Italian Saffron and sausage, as well as their rendition of the traditional Piedmontese recipe for Alba white truffle tagliolini and a Milanese-style 450g breaded veal cutlet with shaved black truffle and truffle mayonnaise great to share when dining with family and friends.

Photograph: Courtesy Vista Vista’s executive chef Andrea Mura

Guests can also sample a range of classic Italian cocktails from Negroni, Garibaldi, spritzes, as well as modern twists. By 2023, Vista is levelling up their drinking experience with the unveiling of their 3,000sqft sensory cocktail bar led by their Italian creative bar director Lorenzo Coppola.

Photograph: Courtesy Vista

If you’re looking for an excellent place to book for the festive season, Vista ticks all the boxes – from spacious surrounds, to delicious bites, drinks, and picturesque views. For New Year celebrations, Vista is presenting a special five-course New Year’s Eve Menu ($2,023 per person) featuring an array of seafood (vegetarian menus are also available) served with two hours of free-flow of Veuve Clicquot Champagne and access to the La Dolce Vita Party, a countdown celebration filled with fun and an energetic crowd. Those who opt to skip dinner and head straight for the festivity can purchase early bird tickets from $488, which will include free-flow Veuve Clicquot Champagne and two cocktails.

Vista is located at 29-30/F, One Peking Road, Tsim Sha Tsui. For more information, visit vistahk.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram at vistahongkong. Book a table today via sevenrooms.com or call 2778 3255 for reservations.