You can now visit Asia's first Iberico ham cellar in San Po Kong

Launching what they call their ‘Signature Experience’, Iberico ham and fine food purveyors Pata Negra House Group is offering a four-part multi-sensory experience at their private ham cellar in the industrial area of San Po Kong.

The experience takes guests on a guided tour to their tasting room where there are 14 different varieties of tapas to sample, including sausages, ham, cheese, olives and seafood, all washed down with Spanish Cava.

It continues into the Iberico ham cellar and includes an interactive ham tasting, led by an in-house expert and seasoned slicing master, with some really rather rare and remarkable vintage hams ranging from 32 to 60 months. The tour includes ham from a very rare, almost-extinct Iberico pig breed called the Rubio Dorado.

This is then followed by a seven-course tapas dinner at the Iberico Bar, which highlights Iberico ham and other Pata Negra House delights in a creative menu designed by chef Heloise Fischbach of two-Michelin-starred restaurant Écriture.

Thereafter, guests are invited to a private shopping experience at the in-house shop. Sign up to become a member on the day and enjoy an immediate 20 percent discount on all products available.

The group has been retailing goods in Hong Kong for 15 years and now aim to bring Hongkongers a more educational yet fun experience for foodies to gain a deeper understanding of Spanish food culture and Iberico ham. But that’s not all, Pata Negra House houses other fine foods and even French delicacies such as Le Gourmet caviar, smoked fish, truffles, foie gras and more. Meanwhile, their other brands including Tapas Box showcases a range of Mediterranean tapas and Summum, a brand inspired by the classifications of Japanese wagyu beef, offers different graded cuts of Iberico ham.

Book the experience at iberico-ham.com which starts from $680 per person for a single ticket, or $3,980 for a group ticket for up to six people. Corporate events or team building packages are also available.

The cellar is located at the group’s headquarters and licensed food factory at Pata Negra House Group, Unit 601, 6/F, Lee Sum Factory Building, No. 28 Ng Fong Street, San Po Kong, Kowloon (the entrance is at Sze Mei Street; take the elevator from Block A).

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news