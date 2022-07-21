Zuma Hong Kong celebrates 15 years with a special anniversary menu

Following the highly successful launch of the original London location in 2002, Zuma arrived in Hong Kong as the concept's first overseas destination. After bringing its contemporary Japanese cuisine to the city, Zuma has since expanded internationally to Dubai, New York, Rome, Bangkok, and more.

To mark the 15th anniversary of Zuma Hong Kong, the culinary team, led by executive chef Quynh Phuong Brown, has put together a 15th anniversary tasting menu ($1,388 per person) featuring more than 10 of Zuma’s most beloved dishes. Available from July 28 to August 7, the menu showcases items from its three kitchens – the main kitchen, the sushi counter, and the robata grill – including sliced yellowtail, Japanese Wagyu tataki, miso-marinated black cod wrapped in hoba leaf, premium sushi and sashimi platter, to name just a few.

For extra decadence, guests can add Iberico pork with yuzu koshu and fresh black truffle (additional $120), and premium Japanese Wagya Miyazaki sirloin, A4 Grade (additional $280) to their meal. As a sweet finale, each guest will receive a complimentary R de Ruinart Champagne and Zuma Hong Kong special chocolate cake by Asia Corporate pastry chef Eddy Lee, served just for this occasion.

Click here to book Zuma's 15th anniversary tasting menu for lunch or dinner.