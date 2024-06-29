Time Out says

Named after a term of endearment used within the Vietnamese queer community, Bà is Hong Kong’s newest queer party series that welcomes folks from across all LGBTQIA+ groups. DJ Karlo from Sado Maso Disco will be spinning retro tracks and party anthems while Tiff Chan will be holding a Waacking workshop. This is the perfect event to close out Pride Month with, so as the organisers say, “come as you are and give your limpest wrist”. Tickets are $200, check out @ba___oi___ba for more details.