Club String

  • Nightlife
  • Wan Chai
  1. club string
    Photograph: clubstring.com
  2. club string
    Photograph: clubstring.com
Time Out says

Head to Wan Chai to find Club String, a member’s only karaoke club that’s been running since 2005. If you’ve got a specific song in mind that you want to belt out, Club String allows patrons to select songs from their phone. In addition to their state-of-art karaoke system, Club Strings also provides guests with entertainment like billiards, darts, and live music performances every Thursday night from their bar and lounge area. 

Details

Address:
20/F Lucky Centre, 165-171 Wan Chai Road
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2866 8320
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 5.30pm-2am
