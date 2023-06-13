Time Out says

Head to Wan Chai to find Club String, a member’s only karaoke club that’s been running since 2005. If you’ve got a specific song in mind that you want to belt out, Club String allows patrons to select songs from their phone. In addition to their state-of-art karaoke system, Club Strings also provides guests with entertainment like billiards, darts, and live music performances every Thursday night from their bar and lounge area.