Head to Wan Chai to find Club String, a member’s only karaoke club that’s been running since 2005. If you’ve got a specific song in mind that you want to belt out, Club String allows patrons to select songs from their phone. In addition to their state-of-art karaoke system, Club Strings also provides guests with entertainment like billiards, darts, and live music performances every Thursday night from their bar and lounge area.
Club String
Time Out says
Details
Address:
- 20/F Lucky Centre, 165-171 Wan Chai Road
- Hong Kong
Contact:
2866 8320
- 2866 8320
Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 5.30pm-2am
