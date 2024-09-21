This weekend sees the launching of Cubed3, a revolutionary party concept that will rage on all day and well into the night, across three vastly different venues. Firstly, hit up the AIA Vitality Park at Central Harbourfront for the Land portion of the party, and dance your heart out at a purpose-built stage while looking out at our city’s world-famous harbour view. Then, party it up on the waters by setting sail on a sleek yacht with a state-of-the-art sound system – this is the Sea section. Finally, for Air, drink the house down with your mates at the Wav rooftop bar and Keyz nightclub at Trilogy, where you can eventually cap off a full day and night of partying and good vibes.

House music legend Sandy Rivera will be behind the decks, spinning sets full of house, soul, funk, and disco tunes. The entertainment line-up also includes over 20 of Hong Kong’s finest DJs and performers, such as Benny Cullen, Daniel Boswarva, Dom Poon, Chris Perkins, Eugene Tse, Juliejjun, Minou, Rie Kiriiaka, WilkinHo, and more to be announced.

The Vibe party yacht will set sail four times between 2pm to 10pm, and each two-hour ride will feature different music and vibes. We think this is a fantastically fun way to experience quintessential parts of Hong Kong in a party format – namely, our harbour, summer junks, and rooftop party culture.

Tickets for the Land and Air portions of the Cubed3 party start from $250 for Sunken Hong Kong members to $300 for general admission. To get access to the Sea portion’s yacht party and the Air party at Wav instead, tickets will cost $328, and revellers can choose from four different sailing time slots.