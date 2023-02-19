Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Fringe Dairy

  • Nightlife
  • Central
  1. fringe dairy
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Fringe Club
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. fringe club
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Fringe Club
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Step inside Fringe Club in Central to find the Fringe Dairy, one of the city's venues that dedicate themselves to jazz and cabaret, holding up to 80 seated or 150 standing guests. In addition to featuring a bar in its' venue, the Fringe Dairy's interior keeps some of the original features from its past as a former cold storage factory, such as the tiled floor, windows with wooden shutters, and overhead fans. In addition to hosting live music performances, the Fringe Dairy also holds jazz vocal classes held on Mondays that you can enrol in. 

Details

Address:
Fringe Club, 2 Lower Albert Rd, Central, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
25217252
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!