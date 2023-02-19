Time Out says

Step inside Fringe Club in Central to find the Fringe Dairy, one of the city's venues that dedicate themselves to jazz and cabaret, holding up to 80 seated or 150 standing guests. In addition to featuring a bar in its' venue, the Fringe Dairy's interior keeps some of the original features from its past as a former cold storage factory, such as the tiled floor, windows with wooden shutters, and overhead fans. In addition to hosting live music performances, the Fringe Dairy also holds jazz vocal classes held on Mondays that you can enrol in.