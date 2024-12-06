M+ at Night: Festive Enchantment

The last M+ at Night event of 2024 invites partygoers to get into the Christmas spirit early at the museum’s monthly late-night celebration. Two local singer-songwriters Kiri T and Moon Tang will perform solo sets infused with elements of Christmas, while a tap dance troupe from Step Out Studios will perform to live jazz music. As it gets deeper into the night, DJs will continue to liven things up with seasonal hits.

As with the other editions of M+ at Night, attendees can visit the museum’s exhibitions, or even join a guided tour with the curators of the newest Making it Matters exhibition and learn more about the concepts, research, and design behind a selection of the objects on display. There will also be a printmaking workshop and a playground area with large cubes and modules that encourage free building and imagination.

Early-bird tickets to Festive Enchantment cost $180, available from now until November 24. Thereafter, general sales will go for $240. M+ members and Patrons can join the event for free, and Patrons can also bring up to three guests at no additional cost. To join their yearly membership yourself, use the special code NIGHT2024S2 to get an additional month of membership.