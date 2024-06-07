Time Out says

The popular M+ at Night event series is back for another edition, this time themed around gaming culture, from old-school consoles to today’s biggest titles. Retro arcade games, which sparked joy for a whole generation, has inspired plenty of music, dance, and other forms of visual art we see today. M+ will capture this joy of retro video gaming through music, fashion, and design through the years.

Join a bout or five of Street Fighter II, enjoy special performances on dance arcade games, and listen out for DJ sets by vintage pop label Neoncity Records and South Korean retro DJ Night Tempo, who is well-known for his 80s future funk and citypop music. This M+ at Night event will be the last one before the series goes on a short hiatus, and will only return in October, so we wouldn’t miss it for the world.

Tickets are selling for $180, which includes access to all galleries, including special exhibitions, during the event. M+ members and patrons can join the event for free, while the latter can also bring up to three guests at no charge.