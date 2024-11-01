Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. M+ at Night
    Photograph: Courtesy Winnie Yeung @ Visual Voices / M+, Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. M+ at Night
    Photograph: Courtesy Warner Music Asia
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. M+ at Night
    Photograph: Courtesy Winnie Yeung @ Visual Voices / M+, Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. M+ at Night
    Photograph: Courtesy Winnie Yeung @ Visual Voices / M+, Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /4
  • Nightlife, Alternative nightlife
  • M+, West Kowloon

M+ at Night: Pop Together

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

Every month, the M+ museum opens until late to transform into a large-scale party. For November, the theme will be the infectious vitality of Hong Kong itself. From the way every corner of the city has a story to tell, to the rhythm and cultures within our communities, the multiple facets of Hong Kong are celebrated in this party through live music and art.

This November edition brings together performances by Hong Kong’s beloved R&B and hip-hop artist Gareth.T, Taiwanese-American singer ØZI, electro musician Jevin Julian, locking dance crew The Quickies, as well as live sets by DJ Ani Phoebe and DJ Parco. If you need a break from dancing, join talks on Hong Kong pop culture and community within a digital landscape – and grab a tattoo sticker by artist Igor Chan!

Tickets cost $240, but members and Patrons of M+ get free entry. Use the code NIGHT2024S2 to join and get an extra month of the museum’s membership. Tickets purchased at the door between 10.30pm to 12.30am will be discounted to $100.

Details

Event website:
www.mplus.org.hk/en/events/mplus-at-night-pop-together/
Address
M+
West Kowloon Cultural District
Hong Kong

Dates and times

M+ at Night: Pop TogetherM+ 19:00
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.