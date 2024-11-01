Every month, the M+ museum opens until late to transform into a large-scale party. For November, the theme will be the infectious vitality of Hong Kong itself. From the way every corner of the city has a story to tell, to the rhythm and cultures within our communities, the multiple facets of Hong Kong are celebrated in this party through live music and art.

This November edition brings together performances by Hong Kong’s beloved R&B and hip-hop artist Gareth.T, Taiwanese-American singer ØZI, electro musician Jevin Julian, locking dance crew The Quickies, as well as live sets by DJ Ani Phoebe and DJ Parco. If you need a break from dancing, join talks on Hong Kong pop culture and community within a digital landscape – and grab a tattoo sticker by artist Igor Chan!

Tickets cost $240, but members and Patrons of M+ get free entry. Use the code NIGHT2024S2 to join and get an extra month of the museum’s membership. Tickets purchased at the door between 10.30pm to 12.30am will be discounted to $100.