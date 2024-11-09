Prepare to be thoroughly seduced as the steamy male dance performance Naughty Nights debuts in Hong Kong. A group of talented dancers will set the night ablaze with everything from sultry interactive dances to smooth serenades, so if you’ve ever wanted to get hot and flustered at an all-male cabaret-style show, then this is the night out for you and your crew!

Since this is produced by an all-female team (and the people behind the murder mystery company Harbour Secrets), we’re certain the performances will be perfectly catered to what the girls, gays, and theys find desirable. These nights of libation, liberation, and teasing sensuality will premiere on November 1, 8, and 9 at Social Room, and tickets are available from $880 for standard entry inclusive of free-flow drinks to $1,200 for the VIP treatment with the best views in the house and a swag bag to take home.