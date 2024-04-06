Hong Kong
Taylor Shet: The Erase World Tour

  • Nightlife, Alternative nightlife
  • Vivere, Causeway Bay
Taylor Shet The Erase World Tour
Photograph: Courtesy PlayGround
Time Out says

Taylor Swift, who? We only know Taylor Shet

Popular Filipino drag queen Lady Gagita is going on the second leg of her world tour. After two days of sold-out shows in Singapore, Hong Kong audiences can also see Taylor Shet on her Erase world tour, where she’ll be performing Taylor Swift’s many hits. Since we didn’t get the Eras tour, this is the closest we’re getting to T-Swift for now! The performance will transition seamlessly into a set by DJ Alca who will spin tunes and keep the party going deep into the night. Tickets are on sale for $200, inclusive of one drink.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Vivere
11/F, Sugar+, 25-31 Sugar Street, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
info@viverehk.com

Dates and times

22:00Taylor Shet: The Erase World TourVivere
