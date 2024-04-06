Time Out says

Popular Filipino drag queen Lady Gagita is going on the second leg of her world tour. After two days of sold-out shows in Singapore, Hong Kong audiences can also see Taylor Shet on her Erase world tour, where she’ll be performing Taylor Swift’s many hits. Since we didn’t get the Eras tour, this is the closest we’re getting to T-Swift for now! The performance will transition seamlessly into a set by DJ Alca who will spin tunes and keep the party going deep into the night. Tickets are on sale for $200, inclusive of one drink.