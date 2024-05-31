Hong Kong
Timeout

The Aubrey After Dark

  • Nightlife
  • The Aubrey, Central
  • Recommended
  1. The Aubrey
Time Out says

Mandarin Oriental brings back the glitz of 60s Hong Kong nightlife with The Aubrey After Dark

Infuse your Friday nights with soulful house and disco vibes at the newly launched The Aubrey After Dark at Mandarin Oriental. Starting May 24 from 10pm, the Japanese izakaya The Aubrey transforms into 'The Aubrey After Dark,' offering upscale nightlife events with innovative beats inspired by the underground scenes of London, New York, and Paris. Celebrating Mandarin Oriental’s 60th anniversary, The Aubrey After Dark brings back the glitz of 60s Hong Kong nightlife. The venue, formerly known as the Harbour Room, was once a nightlife hotspot hosting international icons like Les Dawson, Barry Humphries, Bob Monkhouse, Eartha Kitt, Dave Allen, and Max Bygraves.

The Aubrey After Dark is curated by creative masterminds Andrew Bull (aka DJ El Toro), a legend with over 50 years on the decks; Marina Bullivant, a café-society personality with deep roots in hospitality and club management; and Cosmo Webber, a trailblazer from London’s contemporary party circuit, as The Aubrey’s first curator-in-residence. Partygoers can look forward to live music from diverse international DJs and local talents, covering a variety of music genres, including Amapiano, Afro, and Latin vibes. At the launch, expect a powerhouse lineup featuring New York City DJ Hank Korsan and Hong Kong’s own Gia Fu.

Entry is priced at $150 and includes a welcome drink. Book your slots at this link

Details

Event website:
www.mandarinoriental.com/en/hong-kong/victoria-harbour/dine/the-aubrey
Address:
The Aubrey
25/F, Mandarin Oriental, 5 Connaught Rd Central, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
mohkg-aubrey@mohg.com
Price:
$150
Opening hours:
10pm

Dates and times

22:00The Aubrey After DarkThe Aubrey $150
