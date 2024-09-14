Berlin-based techno artist Nicolas Julian will be headlining a big club event following hot on the heels of Ultra Hong Kong as the festival winds down. Starting from 10pm on Saturday, September 14, see 13 local and international DJs spin in LKF’s Yalla until the wee hours of the morning. Apart from Julian, other DJs include Biliguudei from Mongolia, Ziege and Linh Violet from Hong Kong, Meguru and Fischmonger from mainland China, and Matteo from Italy. Expect a night of techno, trance, and hard groove to carry the adrenaline on from Ultra.

Incidentally, Yalla is the new club that has taken over Petticoat Lane’s old location, so if you haven’t checked it out yet, this is as good a time as ever to see what they’ve done with the space. Book your tickets now to get them at $400, or pay for entry at the door for $500.