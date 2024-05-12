Hong Kong
Wild Wild Show in Hong Kong

  • Nightlife, Adult
  • Hong Kong, Central
  • Recommended
  1. Wild Wild Show Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Wild Wild Show / Black Braille
  2. Wild Wild Show Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Wild Wild Show / Black Braille
  3. Wild Wild Show Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Wild Wild Show / Black Braille
Your chance to see a group of buff, half-naked oppas perform live

Let’s face it: a large part of the Hallyu’s phenomenal success has to do with South Korea’s attractive celebrities and pop culture personalities, and boy, do they have pretty boys in spades. So how would you like to see a group of buff, objectively hot Korean men gyrating across a stage without having to fly to Korea yourself? The hugely popular Wild Wild Show has worked plenty of women up into a frenzy when it visited Taiwan and Macau last year, and now, these nine well-oiled oppas with rippling abs are making their way to our shores.

Designed to cater to every type of female desire with the male actors presenting loving, romantic, gentle, and wild fantasies, the Wild Wild Show in Korea bars anyone under 19 from entry – so that should give you an idea of just how hot things might get on stage. Expect modern dance numbers, aerial and pole dances, men in uniforms, men in barely any clothing, and interactive performances that are just short of public indecency. 

There will purportedly be four shows altogether in May, three of which are only for women, and one for everyone interested regardless of gender. Three members of the Wild Wild troupe – leader Lee Kug-young, along with Kang Chun-il and Jeong Han-saem – will also be going around Hong Kong to tease the show on March 14, so keep your eyes peeled when you’re out and don’t forget to pick your jaw up off the floor if you happen to be one of the lucky ones. 

We’ll update this space with ticketing details when they’re released, so check back soon!

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

