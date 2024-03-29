Y2K x 宀 Presents: Matisa

Time Out says

Y2K and Mihn are collaborating to present a night of revelry featuring Matisa. Releasing her highly successful EP Tongue on Peggy Gou’s imprint GUDU Records last year, Matisa has been DJing since her mid-teenage years and counts names like Ben UFO, Skepta’s Mas Tiempo, Jennifer Cardini, and more among her supporters. Her music encourages listeners to lose themselves in the moment, so get ready to let loose. The event will also feature Sam Futura from Mihn and Annika. Tickets are going for $150 if purchased ahead of time, and $200 at the door.