  1. 10分麵包葵芳
  2. 10分麵包葵芳
  • Restaurants | Street vendors
  • Kwai Fong

10 Cents Bread

Time Out says

Living up to its namesake, this shop sells only one type of food, 10 cents bread. We hate to break it to you, but these pancakes aren’t named that because they cost that little. Instead, they get their name because they’re cooked in a mould that replicates a 10-cent coin. Each pancake also has a generous slab of cheese in the middle that gets molten during the cooking process, producing a satisfying cheese pull as you eat.

Address
Shop 2009, 2/F, Kwai Chung Plaza, Kwai Foo Road, Kwai Fong
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon and Fri 12pm-10pm, Tue-Thur and Sat-Sun 12pm-9pm
