Living up to its namesake, this shop sells only one type of food, 10 cents bread. We hate to break it to you, but these pancakes aren’t named that because they cost that little. Instead, they get their name because they’re cooked in a mould that replicates a 10-cent coin. Each pancake also has a generous slab of cheese in the middle that gets molten during the cooking process, producing a satisfying cheese pull as you eat.