Step into Tai Kwun to find 1862 Bar de Tapas y Vino located in D Hall of the former Prison Yard. Named after the year that D Hall was completed, this Spanish restaurant whips up a wide selection to please all discerning palates. Menu highlights include Catalan cristal bread topped with pickled anchovy and tomatoes; cochinillo suckling pig with pineapple piquillo peppers and gravy; and corn ribs with coriander and Galician-style Parmesan cheese. Wrap up your meal with 1862’s dessert options like Santiago tart with almond crème pâtissière or the restaurant’s churros ice cream sandwich with dark chocolate dipping sauce.