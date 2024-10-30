Subscribe
  • Restaurants | Spanish
  • Central

1862 Bar de Tapas y Vino

Time Out says

Step into Tai Kwun to find 1862 Bar de Tapas y Vino located in D Hall of the former Prison Yard. Named after the year that D Hall was completed, this Spanish restaurant whips up a wide selection to please all discerning palates. Menu highlights include Catalan cristal bread topped with pickled anchovy and tomatoes; cochinillo suckling pig with pineapple piquillo peppers and gravy; and corn ribs with coriander and Galician-style Parmesan cheese. Wrap up your meal with 1862’s dessert options like Santiago tart with almond crème pâtissière or the restaurant’s churros ice cream sandwich with dark chocolate dipping sauce.

Details

Address
Hall D G-01, Prison Yard, Tai Kwun, Hollywood Rd, Central
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-10pm
