  1. icac 1974 cafe
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
  2. icac 1974 cafe
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
1974

  • Restaurants | Cafés
  • North Point
Time Out says

Hong Kong’s anti-corruption organisation, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), has honoured its 50th anniversary this year by opening the 1974 cafe at its headquarters. While ‘having a cup of coffee at the ICAC’ usually refers to being invited to the building for interrogation as a suspect, this cafe will do nothing of the sort. Named after its year of establishment, 1974 is a new spot at the ICAC that allows members of the public to enjoy coffee while learning about the organisation’s work and recent developments. Additionally, the cafe also has memorabilia displays, interactive photo-ops, and a souvenir vending machine. 

ICAC’s cafe is run in partnership with Po Leung Kuk – which provides vocational training for disabled individuals – and offers a variety of coffee imported from Yunnan, Africa, and Vietnam ($20 without milk, $25 with milk). What’s more, customers can also opt for roselle tea ($20), or add on handmade cookies ($12 each).

Details

Address
303 Java Rd, North Point
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 10am-5pm
