Hong Kong
1st & Beaudry

  Restaurants
  Wong Chuk Hang
1st & Beaudry in Wong Chuk Hang offers diners an authentic recreation of Los Angeles’ atmosphere and food scene, which is full of culinary influences from around the world. Highlights on 1st & Beaudry’s menu include M.B Chowdah, a creamy clam chowder served in a house-made sourdough bread bowl; Sunset Boulevard, a vibrant salad with avocado, zucchini, beet carpaccio, and more; as well as innovative tacos stuffed with fillings like charred pork neck, tempura-battered eggplant, or ancho chilli-spiced bluefin tuna.

7/F, 43 Heung Yip Road, Wong Chuk Hang
Hong Kong
Mon-Fri 11am-4pm
