It isn’t hard to miss 208 Italian’s bright orange facade on Hollywood Road. This casual Italian eatery takes over 208 Duecento Otto and Ramato’s former space on Hollywood Road, and provides diners with an extensive range of regional Italian flavours. Expect antipasti like veal tonnato, fritto misto, and gnocco fritto; or get stuck into pasta dishes such as ravioli del plin in veal juz, as well as risotto alla Milanese e Midollo with roasted bone marrow. For main courses, there’s classic hand-tossed oven-fired pizzas, featuring signature creations like Pizza 208, topped with red and yellow cherry tomatoes and burrata cheese.