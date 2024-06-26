Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. 208 italian
    Photograph: Instagram/@208italian
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. 208 italian
    Photograph: Instagram/@208italian
    PreviousNext
    /2
  • Restaurants | Italian
  • Sheung Wan

208 Italian

Advertising

Time Out says

It isn’t hard to miss 208 Italian’s bright orange facade on Hollywood Road. This casual Italian eatery takes over 208 Duecento Otto and Ramato’s former space on Hollywood Road, and provides diners with an extensive range of regional Italian flavours. Expect antipasti like veal tonnato, fritto misto, and gnocco fritto; or get stuck into pasta dishes such as ravioli del plin in veal juz, as well as risotto alla Milanese e Midollo with roasted bone marrow. For main courses, there’s classic hand-tossed oven-fired pizzas, featuring signature creations like Pizza 208, topped with red and yellow cherry tomatoes and burrata cheese.

Details

Address
G/F, 208 Hollywood Rd, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 4pm-11pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.