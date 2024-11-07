Subscribe
5 reasons why Vantage is the new hotspot for racing fans

Take your racing experience to a whole new level

Vantage
Photograph: Courtesy HKJC
Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Jockey Club
Hong Kong is bursting with amazing dining options, but if you’re looking for something truly special, ‘Vantage’ at Happy Valley Racecourse is where it’s at. This new stylish venue takes the excitement of horse racing and pairs it with delicious food and a fantastic atmosphere. With a focus on innovation, luxury, and social vibes, Vantage is set to be your favourite spot for a memorable Wednesday night out at the racetracks. Here are just five reasons why Vantage should be at the top of your list.

1. Cutting-edge digital racing experience

Photograph: Courtesy HKJC

At Vantage, the digital racing experience is truly next-level. The venue features an interactive touchscreen equipped with an AI-Gen horse performance comparison tool, allowing you to dive deep into the stats and analytics of each horse. This cutting-edge technology gives you a unique perspective on the races, making it easy to engage with the action.

There are also Racing Specialists on-site, ready to share different insights, essential tips, or even their favourite picks for the night to help ensure you have all the information you need to make advantageous bets. Plus, you can borrow the venue’s tablets to explore even more information at your leisure. Whether you’re a seasoned racing fan or a newcomer, Vantage makes the thrill of the races accessible and engaging like never before.

2. Stunning panoramic views

Photograph: Courtesy HKJC

Located on the third floor of the Pavilion Stand, Vantage offers jaw-dropping views of the racecourse and the iconic Hong Kong skyline from its floor-to-ceiling windows and balcony. Guests can enjoy the excitement of live races while soaking in some of the best sights in the city. The venue is designed to provide a seamless connection to the action, making it the perfect spot for racing enthusiasts who want to feel the pulse of the event while in a luxurious setting.

3. Chic atmosphere with live music

Photograph: Courtesy HKJC

Vantage brings a stylish vibe that’s both relaxed and refined. The decor, ambient lighting, and smooth lounge beats set the mood just right, offering an intimate environment away from the bustling crowd of the racecourse while still being in the middle of the action. With live DJs spinning curated mixes, the atmosphere is electric and makes for an ideal place for those looking to enjoy the thrill of racing in comfort and style.

4. Culinary delights and signature cocktails

Photograph: Courtesy HKJC

While the focus is on horse racing, Vantage doesn’t skimp on the dining experience. Indulge in a mouthwatering à la carte menu featuring premium sharing dishes, perfect for enjoying with friends. Don’t miss out on the crafted cocktails and impressive wine list, all expertly curated to complement your one-of-a-kind racing experience.

5. A hub for networking and socialising

Photograph: Courtesy HKJC

Vantage isn’t just a place to eat and watch the races; it’s also the perfect spot to mingle with Hong Kong’s social scene. From celebrities to socialites to industry leaders, you’ll find a dynamic crowd filled with the city’s vibe seekers and a young digital-savvy generation. Every race night becomes an opportunity to network and connect, making your experience that much richer.

With its unmatched digital features, stunning views, chic atmosphere, and top-notch dining options, Vantage offers a race night that combines the excitement of horse racing with luxury dining. Don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in this unique experience and make your reservation now for an exciting race night like no other.

