6 Reasons why every foodie needs The Platinum Card from American Express

1. Enjoy global dining credits at restaurants in Hong Kong and around the world
As a Platinum member, your palates are in for an adventure as you'll have an annual HK$2,000 in dining credits to indulge at over 1,400 restaurants across 20 countries worldwide. From the finest Hong Kong eateries to international cuisines near and far, this credit unlocks a gateway to a global gastronomic exploration. Savour exquisite Cantonese dishes and dim sum at Lung King Heen, escape to Spain with authentic flavours from Ole Spanish Restaurant, and transport your taste buds to Italy's Campania region at the beloved Grissin – the options are seemingly endless.