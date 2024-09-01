Subscribe
6 Reasons why every foodie needs The Platinum Card from American Express

Make the most of your epicurean explorations

Amex Platinum Card Foodie
Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong
As a true foodie, you're always on the hunt for the next best dining experience – from the latest Michelin-starred restaurants to up-and-coming local hot spots. But let’s face it, it can be challenging to keep up with the budget and get the most value out of your food-centric adventures. That's where The Platinum Card from American Express comes in. This premium credit card offers an array of unparalleled benefits that cater to the needs of the food-obsessed. Here are just six reasons why every self-proclaimed foodie needs The Platinum Card in their back pocket. Let's dig in.

Photograph: Courtesy King Lung Heen

As a Platinum member, your palates are in for an adventure as you'll have an annual HK$2,000 in dining credits to indulge at over 1,400 restaurants across 20 countries worldwide. From the finest Hong Kong eateries to international cuisines near and far, this credit unlocks a gateway to a global gastronomic exploration. Savour exquisite Cantonese dishes and dim sum at Lung King Heen, escape to Spain with authentic flavours from Ole Spanish Restaurant, and transport your taste buds to Italy's Campania region at the beloved Grissin – the options are seemingly endless.

Photograph: Courtesy Duckee

Aside from global dining credits, you can also take advantage of the bevy of dining discounts that will give you a taste of the finest fare without draining your wallet. From now until March 31, 2025, basic and supplementary card members of The Platinum Card can enjoy up to 40 percent savings on the à la carte dine-in dinner menus at Maxim's Chinese Cuisine and Western Restaurants’ designated eateries. Meanwhile, the same mouthwatering markdowns are also available at selected Cafe Deco Group venues between now and December 31, 2024.

Photograph: Courtesy The Murray, Hong Kong

The city's top hotels are also rolling out the red carpet with an array of tantalising offers. Diners can relish in up to 15 percent savings at Grand Hyatt Hong Kong's award-winning eateries, savour 10 percent off food and beverages at The Ritz-Carlton's celebrated dining establishments, enjoy a 20 percent discount on à la carte and selected set menus at The Murray Hong Kong, and much more. Whether you crave time-honoured culinary classics or cutting-edge creations, your Platinum status will grant you access to some of Hong Kong's finest culinary delights.

Photograph: Courtesy Aman Kyoto

The benefits of The Platinum Card go well beyond discounts. Cardholders can also make use of exclusive perks at over 1,300 premier hotels and resorts worldwide when booking through the Fine Hotels + Resorts programme, including the serene Aman Kyoto where guests are surrounded by greenery, the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi to experience Tokyo’s lively culture, the Bulgari Hotel Tokyo which mixes Italian design with Japanese craftsmanship, and many more. 

From the moment you arrive, the indulgences begin – you'll receive up to a US$100 experience credit to use towards dining and other amenities. Platinum cardholders will also receive priority treatment like noon check-in, room upgrades when available, daily breakfast for two, and guaranteed 4pm late check-out. It's an experience that will make you feel like a true VIP during your travels.

Photograph: Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

For those truly seeking to elevate their luxury experience, eligible card members can gain paid access to the members-only Club Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong. Situated on the 116th floor of the hotel, the Club Lounge is a sanctuary that caters to a discerning clientele, offering the meticulous services of a five-star hotel and the ambience of a private club, with a stunning unobstructed view of the city to boot. 

Within this lofty retreat, you can indulge in a curated selection of culinary delights and be attended to with the utmost care, all while drinking in the sweeping vistas of our city. Club Lounge is available for reservations between now and April 16, 2025. Card members may bring up to three guests per visit, allowing them to while away for up to three hours at a time in this elevated realm of luxury.

Photograph: Courtesy Harbourside

To cap off the slew of dining offers and deals, have yourself a truly exquisite experience at Regent Hong Kong, where eligible card members of The Platinum Card can feast upon a delectable 15 percent discount on dining at Regent Hong Kong's renowned establishments. From the refined elegance of Lai Ching Heen to the world-class cuisine of Nobu Hong Kong, treat your palate with savings that will have your taste buds tingling. Dig into sumptuous feasts with discounts extending to lunch, dinner, and buffet options. Whether you crave Cantonese classics or innovative Japanese fare, The Platinum Card will make sure your dining budget goes further. 

The ultimate card for food lovers

With an annual fee of HK$9,500, a limited-time sign-up bonus of up to HK$10,400, and an arsenal of dining credits, travel privileges, and lifestyle perks, The Platinum Card from American Express has the potential to pay for itself...and then some. 

Those who successfully apply will get to indulge in an enticing limited-time welcome offer worth up to HK$6,200 in statement credits. Kick things off with HK$600 credits for your online application and first transaction, then watch the credits pile up as you spend HK$15,000 in the first three months to net an additional HK$1,600 in statement credits. And if you cross the HK$50,000 threshold in the first three months, you’ll receive HK$4,000 statement credits. No matter if you want to explore Hong Kong's gastronomic landscape, or discover the finest eats from across the globe, The Platinum Card will unlock a whole host of dining benefits that will elevate your foodie experiences to new heights. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more and apply today.

 

 

Once the application is submitted and approved, the paid annual fee of HK$9,500 will not be refunded. Cardmembers who paid the annual fee and holding valid Platinum Card accounts with good standing and not overdue will be eligible for the above Online Bonus and Welcome Bonuses. American Express reserves the right not to offer any bonus of Welcome Rewards to Cardmembers who fail to fulfil the above conditions without prior notice.

If the Basic Cardmember has transferred / redeemed the Membership Rewards points partially or in full from the Welcome Bonus and Online Bonus, and cancels The Platinum Card within 12 months of Card issuance, American Express reserves the right to debit the prevailing annual fee of HK$9,500 from such Cardmember’s account. Should any dispute arise, the decision of American Express shall be final.

