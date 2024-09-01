6 Reasons why every foodie needs The Platinum Card from American Express

With an annual fee of HK$9,500, a limited-time sign-up bonus of up to HK$10,400, and an arsenal of dining credits, travel privileges, and lifestyle perks, The Platinum Card from American Express has the potential to pay for itself...and then some.

Those who successfully apply will get to indulge in an enticing limited-time welcome offer worth up to HK$6,200 in statement credits. Kick things off with HK$600 credits for your online application and first transaction, then watch the credits pile up as you spend HK$15,000 in the first three months to net an additional HK$1,600 in statement credits. And if you cross the HK$50,000 threshold in the first three months, you’ll receive HK$4,000 statement credits. No matter if you want to explore Hong Kong's gastronomic landscape, or discover the finest eats from across the globe, The Platinum Card will unlock a whole host of dining benefits that will elevate your foodie experiences to new heights. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more and apply today.

Once the application is submitted and approved, the paid annual fee of HK$9,500 will not be refunded. ​Cardmembers who paid the annual fee and holding valid Platinum Card accounts with good standing and not overdue will be eligible for the above Online Bonus and Welcome Bonuses. American Express reserves the right not to offer any bonus of Welcome Rewards to Cardmembers who fail to fulfil the above conditions without prior notice.