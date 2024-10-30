For a taste of French fare, swing by À Poêle French Bistro in Quarry Bay. Drawing inspiration from classic cafes scattered throughout Paris, this casual bistro flaunts decor such as rattan chairs and large French doors to let in natural sunlight. Begin with light appetisers such as French onion soup topped with melted Gruyere cheese, escargots, beef tartare, and crab salad in crème fraiche dressing – or treat yourself to À Poêle’s stunning seafood platter loaded with brown crab, freshly shucked oysters, and king prawns. For something more filling, go for dishes like beef cheek bourguignon, whole roasted dorade with Café de Paris butter, or steak frites served with classic black pepper sauce. What’s more, this French restaurant also has a daily happy hour offer from 3pm to 8pm, allowing guests to sip on selected wines and beverages from $48 only.