Time Out says

Lan Kwai Fong Hotel is home to refined Chinese private dining restaurant Aap Ba Din. The restaurant focuses on providing an omakase dining experience (from $480 per person for lunch; from $1,280 per person for dinner) with Cantonese cuisine and does not offer a fixed menu, meaning that diners will get to enjoy dishes based on availability of market ingredients. However, the restaurant does have a selection of signature dishes to enjoy such as goose liver mousse topped with caviar; stewed premium fish maw in sweetened vinegar sauce; steamed egg white filled with lobster in a Huadiao wine sauce; and roasted seasonal fish with beancurd stick in Sichuan chilli sauce.