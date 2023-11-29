Lan Kwai Fong Hotel is home to refined Chinese private dining restaurant Aap Ba Din. The restaurant focuses on providing an omakase dining experience (from $480 per person for lunch; from $1,280 per person for dinner) with Cantonese cuisine and does not offer a fixed menu, meaning that diners will get to enjoy dishes based on availability of market ingredients. However, the restaurant does have a selection of signature dishes to enjoy such as goose liver mousse topped with caviar; stewed premium fish maw in sweetened vinegar sauce; steamed egg white filled with lobster in a Huadiao wine sauce; and roasted seasonal fish with beancurd stick in Sichuan chilli sauce.
Aap Ba Din
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 1/F, 3 Kau U Fong, Central
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 9330 2066
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sat 12pm-3pm, 6pm-12am
