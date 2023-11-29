Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Aap Ba Din

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan
  1. Aap Ba Din
    Photograph: Courtesy Aap Ba Din
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Aap Ba Din
    Photograph: Courtesy Aap Ba Din
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Aap Ba Din
    Photograph: Courtesy Aap Ba Din
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Aap Ba Din
    Photograph: Courtesy Aap Ba Din
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Lan Kwai Fong Hotel is home to refined Chinese private dining restaurant Aap Ba Din. The restaurant focuses on providing an omakase dining experience (from $480 per person for lunch; from $1,280 per person for dinner) with Cantonese cuisine and does not offer a fixed menu, meaning that diners will get to enjoy dishes based on availability of market ingredients. However, the restaurant does have a selection of signature dishes to enjoy such as goose liver mousse topped with caviar; stewed premium fish maw in sweetened vinegar sauce; steamed egg white filled with lobster in a Huadiao wine sauce; and roasted seasonal fish with beancurd stick in Sichuan chilli sauce.

Details

Address:
1/F, 3 Kau U Fong, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
9330 2066
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 12pm-3pm, 6pm-12am
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.