Time Out says

Aera, meaning honour and era in Danish, is a contemporary New Nordic restaurant in Wan Chai. Inspired by the philosophies of Nordic cuisine, Aera’s team uses culinary techniques such as pickling, smoking, air-drying, and fermenting to elevate local ingredients. Diners can savour Aera’s Nordic-influenced dishes in a 10-course dinner tasting menu, which consists of dishes like local three-yellow chicken feet flavoured with malt and lemon; rice combined with Japanese red shiso vinegar and topped with sea urchin; A3 Japanese Wagyu sirloin paired with Australian winter truffles, and more.