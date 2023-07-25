Hong Kong
AFK

  • Restaurants
  • Central
  1. afk hong kong
  2. afk hong kong
Time Out says

If you need a quick bite while you’re out and about, AFK  is the ideal spot to visit. Short for ‘away from keyboard’, this grab-and-go deli provides healthy food that’s vibrant, playful, and full of flavour. Grab one of their rice paper rolls that are filled to the brim with ingredients such as pastrami with spinach, pickles, and horseradish; smoked salmon with cream cheese, vegetables, and pesto trahanas; or Galician octopus with capers, sun-dried tomatoes, mixed vegetables, and potato salad. If you need something more filling, AFK also offers ‘box’ options, which contains a mix of vegetables, grains, along with a main protein. Highlights on the menu include 30-hour sous vide brisket, 24-hour sous vide char siu, or shredded chicken prepared with homemade pesto and Turkish tomato sauce.

Details

Address:
Shop HOK 66, MTR Hong Kong Station, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
