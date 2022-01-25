After You Dessert Cafe

Time Out Says

Located on Tang Lung Street in Causeway Bay, the cafe dons a calming white tone with light-coloured wooden furniture, transporting visitors to Thailand's cafes that are commonly fashioned as 'little white houses'. And with most items on the menu prepared according to the original recipe, Hongkongers will get to enjoy the brand's signature kakigori (Japanese shaved ice), honey toasts and other sought-after sweet treats. As for the drinks, four of the brand's best-selling teas and sodas are on the menu, along with original Hong Kong concoctions and coffee beverages made with the highly-rated P&R coffee beans from Australia. Don't forget to check out After You’s house brand packaged goods such as pancake mix, salted egg nuggets, Shibuya honey syrup and more.