Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

After You Dessert Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
  • Recommended
  1. After You Dessert Café
    Photograph: Courtesy After You Dessert Café
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. After You Dessert Café
    Photograph: Courtesy After You Dessert Café
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. After You Dessert Café
    Photograph: Courtesy After You Dessert Café
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. After You Dessert Café
    Photograph: Courtesy After You Dessert Café
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. After You Dessert Café
    Photograph: Courtesy After You Dessert Café (left to right) Milo volcano, strawberry cheesecake (top), mango sticky rice (bottom), Thai tea ($128-$148)
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out Says

The first overseas location for Thailand's famous After You Dessert Cafe.

Located on Tang Lung Street in Causeway Bay, the cafe dons a calming white tone with light-coloured wooden furniture, transporting visitors to Thailand's cafes that are commonly fashioned as 'little white houses'. And with most items on the menu prepared according to the original recipe, Hongkongers will get to enjoy the brand's signature kakigori (Japanese shaved ice), honey toasts and other sought-after sweet treats. As for the drinks, four of the brand's best-selling teas and sodas are on the menu, along with original Hong Kong concoctions and coffee beverages made with the highly-rated P&R coffee beans from Australia. Don't forget to check out After You’s house brand packaged goods such as pancake mix, salted egg nuggets, Shibuya honey syrup and more.

Details

Address:
G/F, 52 Tang Lung Street, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.afteryouhk.com/v
2117 0665
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.