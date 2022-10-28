Time Out says

Following its successful opening in Causeway Bay in early 2022, After You Dessert Café is setting up its first pop-up food van at Tong Chong Street Market. From now to October 28, dessert lovers can sweeten up their day with the cafe's newly launched croffles – honey cheddar, cookie butter, and Nutella – all made-to-order using soft and pillowy croissants that are directly delivered to Hong Kong from Thailand. The honey cheddar, in particular, is a must-try as it is available only at the pop-up!

Aside from croffles, visitors can also try the cafe's signature Shibuya honey toast topped with After You's own branded Shibuya honey syrup, as well as new items like cookie butter toast and mango sticky rice toast. Lastly, round off your indulgent experience with coffees from Australian specialty coffee roaster Pablo & Rusty’s, or sip on an authentic Thai milk tea. While you're there, be sure to check out After You’s house brand goods such as pancake mix, salted egg nuggets, Shibuya honey syrup, and more.