Meat lovers can mark their calendars for June 6th to 8th to secure a seat at H Code’s Fireside. Starting at 6 pm, the open-flame grilling restaurant is taking things up a notch by hosting one of the world’s premier steakhouses in their kitchen. Ranked 11th in the 2023 World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants, AG from Stockholm – best known for its stellar reputation in serving Sweden’s finest steak cuts – is sending their meat master Martin Kjäll to team up with Fireside’s chef Jaime Ortolá. This special event offers a tasting menu priced at $2488 per person, specifically tailored for carnivores.

The gastronomic journey starts with a Stone Axe Wagyu slider topped with mushroom duxelle and Nordic XO, followed by the flamed Stone Axe Wagyu MB 9+ complemented by beef garum. Oyster on the coals with trumpet mushroom tea and Wagyu and grilled artichoke flower with slices of Wagyu cecina will pave the way for even more meaty delights. Standout dishes include the sumptuous bone marrow ‘Flintstone’ paired with beef tartare featuring beer-braised onions and caviar. A seafood interlude awaits with grilled ‘Kokotxas’ codfish necks, served alongside aged tallow pil pil, peas, and caviar.

The pièce de résistance of the menu is AG’s ‘GrandCru’ Swedish Ayrshire SRB-100+ days dry-aged tallow-aged ribeye. If that is not enough to satiate your appetite, an array of side dishes will be available. To conclude, a dessert will be presented in the form of AG’s decadent Muddcake served with French patisserie cream.