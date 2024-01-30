Head to Tsim Sha Tsui to find Aga Restaurant and Bar, a laidback industrial style resto-bar. Aside from their spacious indoor dining area, Aga also has an outdoor terrace that allows customers to enjoy al fresco dining, drinks, and shisha. Signature dishes here include salt and peppered poplar mushrooms, garlic bread sticks, pistachio-crusted lamb rack, and strawberry croffles topped with strawberry and cream cheese sauce. Don’t forget to pair your meal with Aga’s creative beverages like honey latte topped with honeycomb, espresso smoothie, as well as osmanthus-oolong tea infused with pineapple and topped with a salted cheese cap.
Aga Restaurant and Bar
- 5/F, The Lamma Tower, 12-12A Hau Fook Street, Tsim Sha Tsui
- Hong Kong
- Whatsapp: 5625 9536
- Mon-Sun 12pm-2am
