Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Agora x Louise’s one-night-only Mediterranean-themed dinner

  • Restaurants
  • Agora, Central
  • Recommended
  1. Louise's Brittany blue lobster tart
    Photograph: Courtesy Louise/Nicholas WongLouise's Brittany blue lobster tart
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Louise's chef Franckelie Laloum; Agora's chef Antonio Oviedo
    Photograph: Courtesy Louise/AgoraLouise's chef Franckelie Laloum; Agora's chef Antonio Oviedo
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Agora
    Photograph: Courtesy Agora
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Louise's smoked organic egg
    Photograph: Courtesy Louise Louise's smoked organic egg
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Agora
    Photograph: Courtesy AgoraAgora's tuna belly
    PreviousNext
    /5
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

PMQ's one Michelin-starred French restaurant, Louise, is crossing over to Tai Kwun this August for a special one-night collaboration with contemporary Spanish fine dining restaurant, Agora. Chef Antonio Oviedo of Agora and chef Franckelie Laloum of Louise will present a special menu ($1,880 per person) that beautifully combines the best of Spanish and French cuisine. The menu will showcase bold flavours and fresh, seasonal ingredients, with a focus on seafood in the majority of the dishes. This Mediterranean dining experience is perfect for those craving a taste of southern Europe this summer.

Expect exclusive dishes crafted especially for the event, including a red mullet dish, served with courgette flower and Iberico ham and a Moroccan savoury pie with pigeon, foie gras, and black truffle. The dinner will also feature two signature dishes from each restaurant: Louise's signature smoked organic egg with potato, chorizo, and buckwheat and Agora's popular tuna belly soaked in Agora's homemade fermented fish sauce called garum served under a bed of smoked aubergine topped with Ossetra caviar. 

Book your seats via SevenRooms, call 2316 2005, or email info@agorahk.com.

Details

Address:
Agora
Shop 14, G/F D Hall, Tai Kwun 10 Hollywood Road, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2316 2005
reservations@agorahk.com
Price:
$1,880
Opening hours:
6pm

Dates and times

18:00When General Booking Taxonomy Rating Details OccurrencesAgora $1,880
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.