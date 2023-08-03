Time Out says

PMQ's one Michelin-starred French restaurant, Louise, is crossing over to Tai Kwun this August for a special one-night collaboration with contemporary Spanish fine dining restaurant, Agora. Chef Antonio Oviedo of Agora and chef Franckelie Laloum of Louise will present a special menu ($1,880 per person) that beautifully combines the best of Spanish and French cuisine. The menu will showcase bold flavours and fresh, seasonal ingredients, with a focus on seafood in the majority of the dishes. This Mediterranean dining experience is perfect for those craving a taste of southern Europe this summer.

Expect exclusive dishes crafted especially for the event, including a red mullet dish, served with courgette flower and Iberico ham and a Moroccan savoury pie with pigeon, foie gras, and black truffle. The dinner will also feature two signature dishes from each restaurant: Louise's signature smoked organic egg with potato, chorizo, and buckwheat and Agora's popular tuna belly soaked in Agora's homemade fermented fish sauce called garum served under a bed of smoked aubergine topped with Ossetra caviar.

Book your seats via SevenRooms, call 2316 2005, or email info@agorahk.com.